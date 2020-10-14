Boyce Abernathy Wallace, 82 of Victoria, started playing the fiddle in Heaven on October 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Eleanor Johnson Wallace; son of the late, Jonathan Morgan Wallace and Ada Elizabeth Wallace; brother of the late Mary Williams, Gerald Wallace, Claude Wallace, Phyllis Forbes, Laverna Bobbitt, Carolyn Crenshaw and Hugh Wallace. He is survived by his stepchildren, Anne Gaulding, Barry Gaulding (Shirley) and Michael Gaulding (Sharon); grandchildren, Jason Gaulding, Melissa Gaulding and Ashton Bozo; two great-grandchildren, Shane Robbins and Mason Robbins, his sister, Charlotte Gallion; two brothers, Billy Wallace and Jack Wallace; devoted friend, Ginger Rogers and many nieces, nephews and friends. Boyce was a retired supervisor for the VDOT. He was known far and wide for his fiddle playing talent. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and playing bluegrass music. Graveside funeral services were held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to St. Marks United Methodist Church, C/O Rev. Mike Johnson, 8254 Hungarytown Road, Crewe, Va. 23970 Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkeandstaples.com