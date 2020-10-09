Solar farms still have sights set on Lunenburg

The applicants of a solar facility destined for Lunenburg County said Monday, Oct. 5, they plan to submit an updated application to the county despite withdrawing a previous application this summer.

The applicant of the Red Brick LLC solar project Apex Clean Energy, which would place a solar photovoltaic power plant across 935 acres in Lunenburg County, withdrew its request in July after there were more topics that the company wanted to build upon, according to Jaci Friedley Director of Public Engagement with Apex Clean Energy.

Red Brick Solar submitted an official Conditional Use Permit application to Lunenburg in early April 2020.

“After an initial review by staff, there were certain topics of interest that the project wanted to build upon in the application,” Friedley said. “That process is nearly complete, and we hope to submit to the county a revised application soon.

Friedley said the new application also details the project’s significant benefits through tax revenue, construction spending, and long-term operational spending over the project’s life.

Glenn Millican Jr, clerk of the Lunenburg Planning Commission, said that on Sept. 9, a meeting was held at the request of Red Brick with County Administrator Tracy Gee, County Attorney Frank Rennie and himself.

“There was a general discussion of data and requirements for a new application,” Millican said. “No decisions or commitments were made other than Red Brick’s intent to refile at a later date. To date, nothing has been filed.”