Times are confusing these days.

We live in a culture where we teach to “love everyone no matter what,” yet what we really mean is, “I love you as long as you believe what I believe.”

We promote the idea of accepting folks just as they are, but we live in a way of only accepting those who look or act like us.

Even within our churches these days we desire to grow and reach out, but then are not willing to actually go out and reach out. We long to fill our services with folks, yet aren’t willing to consider the need to maybe play a different type of worship music or do whatever it takes to reach those who don’t yet know Jesus. Most church families practice, “we are right here so come on if you need Jesus,” without considered how Jesus commands us to go, not them to come.

As believers of Christ we don’t fight for victory…we fight from victory.

For those of us who claim Christ, it’s our duty to be the good needed in our communities. It is our duty to show through how we live, the words we use, the items we post on social media, the ways we love, just how much Jesus has changed our life in hopes of someone who has yet to accept Jesus as their Savior doing so as they see just how much of a life change He brought our way. Sometimes we repent enough to be forgiven, but do we surrender enough to be changed?

As the apostle Paul wrote to the Galatian Church, “My old self has been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me. So I live in this earthly body by trusting in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me (Galatians 2:20NLT).” In his first letter to the Corinthian Church, Paul said that he died daily (1 Cor. 15) which is echoing what Jesus told us in Luke 9 how we must take up our cross daily and follow him. Daily.

As followers of Christ there should be a noticeable difference in the words we use, the way we live, how strong we love.

Paul told the Romans, “clothe yourself with the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ (Romans 13:14),” and the Galatians, “all who were baptized into Christ have been clothed with Christ (Galatians 3:27).” Daily we should be putting on Christ for all to see Him, hear Him, know Him as we wear His love for all to see.

Have we truly surrendered enough to be changed? God, build us up through Jesus, amen.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.