Arrowhead Gun Club awarded grant

Arrowhead Gun Club was awarded with a grant to purchase new MEC Clay Target machines by the Friends of the NRA.

The new MEC machines for the Five-Stand have arrived, and are ready to install. The installation will begin immediately after the Virginia State Skeet shoot ends which Arrowhead is hosting October 8 – 11.

This has been an on-going project for many months, and it could not have been completed without the assistance of numerous volunteers. This new shooting game at Arrowhead will be a blast for youth as well as adults. The 4-H teams from surrounding counties will be able to better prepare for sporting clay events as well as opening the door for Arrowhead to possibly host the 4-H State Shotgun Championship in the future.

A special thanks to the family of Milton Mills for purchasing and donating a MEC trap to Arrowhead Gun Club to make the Five-Stand complete.

For more information about Arrowhead Gun Club, visit us on the web at ahgunclub.com or on Facebook @ahgunclub.