Nora Mae Winn Jones was born January 26, 1938, in Kenbridge, to Edward and Nora Woodson Winn. She was the fourth of eight children. She was educated in Lunenburg County Public Schools. She married David Jones in 1956 and they were blessed with 11 children. Later in life, she moved to Richmond, in 1982, where she continued to raise six of the children while working and going to nursing school. She started with nursing until she decided to move back home in September 2000. She was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church Kenbridge until her health failed. Nora always said, “I love the Lord and don’t worry God got me.” She always said three things you don’t mess with was the Lord, the law and IRS. She loved to cook, read, write poems and spoil her grandchildren. Nora was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, in-law and friend to all. Nora Mae Winn Jones departed this life on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in her residence in Victoria to enter her eternal home. She was 82 years old. She is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and three sons. Nora leaves behind to cherish her memory: children, Brenda Jackson (Cecil), Howard Jones (Mary), Melanie Jones (Robert), Kenneth Jones (Mae), Marselena Lewis (Nick), Helen Jones, Timothy Jones and Tony Jones; sister, Albertha Horton; brother, Fred Winn; 30 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. We the family of Nora Mae Winn Jones would like to express heartfelt thanks to each of you for your acts of gratitude, love and kindness during the passing of our love one. May God bless each of you and keep you in His loving care.