Kenston Forest to begin competitions

The fall season of friendly baseball, softball and golf events for Kenston Forest School is set to begin in full this week.

Weather permitting, the Kavaliers’ baseball team was set to visit host Brunswick Academy on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 29. The Lady Kavs’ softball squad will host Brunswick on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 4:30 p.m.

“And then the first golf match is Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Nottoway Country Club,” Kenston Forest Athletics Director Joe Maione said, noting the match would feature Banner Christian School, Brunswick and Kenston Forest.

The Kavs’ baseball team will host Southampton Academy on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 4:30 p.m., while the Lady Kavs’ softball team will visit Southampton on Friday, Oct. 2, also at 4:30 p.m.

“For baseball and softball, everybody’s playing eight games, so we’re going to go through the month of October, and then golf is four matches,” Maione said.

He said the school administration will be monitoring these sporting events, which will be similar to scrimmages, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

“We don’t have giant crowds for baseball and softball normally, but all students from here that come to any home games will have to follow the same rules they do in school — masks on and social (distancing),” Maione said.

“There’s areas roped off to give the teams extra room to spread out behind both dugouts and nobody right behind home plate,” he continued. “And then all fans that come in will be screened at the gate, and there’s signage and markings to keep people six feet apart unless they’re in the same family group.”

The screening procedures at the gate will include temperature checks of all fans coming in.