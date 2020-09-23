Mr. John R. Croslin, Sr., 71 of Moseley, died August 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his two children: son, John Croslin Jr. (Victoria); daughter, Dr. Danielle Fisher (Mike); five grandchildren, Nathan Croslin, Joslyn Croslin, Justin Walters, Larrisa Fisher and Jade Fisher; four siblings, Dr. Artis Croslin (Dorothy), Aleasta Rainey (Devoil), Yyron Croslin (Teresa) and Letorious Croslin; one aunt, Iva Stalling; brothers and sisters in law, William Jones, Helen Stubbs (James), Frank Jones (Pauline) and Ann Davenport (Fred); other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, Blackstone. Interment Greenview Cemetery. W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.