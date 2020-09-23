Jesus is the light

The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life, of whom shall I be afraid? – Psalm 27:1

Fear is a dark shadow that keeps us from doing things. It paralyzes us, and it can be debilitating (crippling). There have been many times and things that I have feared, but Jesus has helped me to overcome most of them because He has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and a sound mind. I said most of them because I‘m still a work in progress.

Jesus has told us that He is our Light and Salvation and we must trust and believe in Him. He has promised that when trouble comes He will take care of us so we are depending on Him and His Word. He promised that He will never leave nor forsake us so there is no need for us to be afraid.

We need to ask God to teach us His ways, to give us courage, and lead us in the right way because we don’t want to live all of our lives believing we are doing the right thing, but instead die and go to hell.

This world is not getting any better so we must ask Jesus to help make us a light in a dark world for Him. Jesus has given each of us an assignment. He commanded that, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbor as thyself.” – Luke 10:27.

We want to live each day being in Jesus presence. God is our hiding place. He will protect us from trouble and surround us with songs of deliverance. Find rest in Him.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.