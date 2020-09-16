Letter – Vote to remove the monument

To The Editor:

Soon Lunenburg County will vote at the polls, by mail or absentee at the Registrar’s office.

A non-binding referendum to move the Confederate Statue from in front of the courthouse to a more appropriate location is on the ballot.

The Board of Supervisors has chosen to describe the Confederate Statue to the Confederate States of America as a Civil War monument. Voters need the truth – the whole truth and full disclosure – so let’s call it what it really is – a monument to the CSA.

What does a yes vote mean?

A yes vote means:

Supporting the United States of America. Moving the statue to a place where it can have a proper context in history. Ensuring that the perception of liberty, justice, and equality for all exists in front of our courthouse. Honoring the wishes of Robert E. Lee, who believed that the proper form of recognition was not statues but for the graves of the Confederate fallen to be marked and protected. A yes vote is a brave vote for love and healing.

Vote yes – a step in the journey towards a more perfect union.

Rev. Wiley P. and Carole F. Wallace

Kenbridge