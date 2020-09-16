Christmas ornament contest announced

The Lunenburg County Historical Society is partnering with the Lunenburg County Administration Office in a contest for Christmas tree decorations to be placed on the tree in the Virginia Governor’s Mansion.

It is the hope that each county in the commonwealth – as well as cities and towns – will be represented on the tree by a locally-crafted ornament. That includes Lunenburg County.

With the health and safety of all in mind this year, the Executive Mansion will not be physically hosting a holiday open house as in the past.

Please visit www.executivemansion.virginia.gov or follow @FirstLadyVA on Facebook and Twitter to see the ornaments featured throughout the season.

Residents are invited to share local pride and holiday spirit by submitting a handmade ornament. Each county may submit one hand-crafted ornament that uniquely represents its community. The guidelines for making and submitting ornaments are below: