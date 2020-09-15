Victoria restaurant to close Sept. 26

Next week the Victoria Restaurant is scheduled to close.

Christopher Smith with the Victoria Restaurant confirmed that on Saturday, Sept. 26 the restaurant is tentatively scheduled to close its doors.

“The Victoria Restaurant is tentatively scheduled to close its doors for an indefinite period of time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses across the United States,” Smith said in an email.

Smith further said he was not at liberty to answer any further questions.

The historic Victoria Restaurant has been a part of Victoria’s downtown scene for more than 40 years.