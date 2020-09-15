Autumn Day canceled for 2020

Victoria’s Autumn Day recently joined the list of fairs and festivals canceled this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation was announced on the Town of Victoria’s website Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“It is with deep regret that we post the cancellation of the 2020 Autumn Day for the Town of Victoria,” the notice from the town said. “We were hoping for a big celebration for the 40th anniversary of the event. After evaluating other events across Southside Virginia and with a minimal number of vendors registering to attend the decision was made to cancel the event. Plans will move forward to have the event in 2021.”

The event is traditionally held the second Saturday in October and draws as many as 2,500 people to the town’s Railroad Park to enjoy arts and crafts vendors, festival food and music.