VSP investigating two-vehicle crash

A Kenbridge man has been charged with failure to stop at a stop sign following an early morning wreck on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 138 (South Hill Rd.) and Route 137 (Dundas Rd.) around 6:21 a.m.

According to VSP, a 2003 Dodge pickup truck driven by Thomas N. Word, 41, of Kenbridge was traveling west on Route 137 when it failed to stop at a marked intersection and collided with a 2015 Kenworth tractor trailer traveling north on Route 138.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Jeffrey W. Bridges, 56, of Craigsville, suffered minor injuries.

Word was transported to Community Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.