Community News

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

SEPTEMBER 10

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – The Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Lunenburg County Courthouse.

SEPTEMBER 13

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL – Pleasant Oak Baptist Church will have a drive-in homecoming service Sunday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. Drive-in revival service will be Monday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept.15 at 7 p.m. Rev. Kenneth Reagans will be the guest minister for homecoming and revival.

SEPTEMBER 15

KENBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL – The Kenbridge Town Council will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Kenbridge Town Hall.

SEPTEMBER 16

CDBG PUBLIC HEARING – The Victoria Town Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Sept. 16 to receive public input concerning local community development and housing needs in relation to funding for a Community Development Block Grant project planned in the community. For more information, contact Town Manager Rodney Newton at 434-696-2343.

SEPTEMBER 18

PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST – The annual photography contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg County Historical Society concludes Friday, Sept. 18. Amateur photographers are invited to submit a photo (either color or black and white) that illustrates, “Reflections of Lunenburg’s Yesterday.” Details are available at Lunenburg’s two public libraries or on the society’s public Facebook page.

SEPTEMBER 19

WHITE CANE WALK – The Ken Saunders Memorial White Cane Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m. at the Food Lion in Victoria. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at the Shopper’s Value in Kenbridge. Contact persons are Thelma at 434-288-2177 and Bonnie at 434-696-3557.

TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL – The Victoria Fire and Rescue Squad will host a Truck and Tractor Pull Saturday, Sept. 19 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Victoria Railroad Park. There are six classes of entries competing in the competition.

Ongoing

SERVICE BY RADIO – 10 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception.

SERVICES – at Mayflower Baptist Church, 3620 Snead Store Road Kenbridge, have been canceled for the remainder of 2020 due to the health and safety of everyone with respect to the coronavirus. Regular online church services will continue to be held on the second and fourth Sunday in each month at 11:30 a.m. until further notice. The food pantry will continue to be held in the church basement on the third Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. For any questions, call (434) 755-7992.

SERVICES CANCELED – All of the New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities including revival and homecoming services are canceled until further notice. Virtual worship will continue to be conducted the second and fourth Sundays and Sunday school/Bible study on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICES CANCELED – All services at Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge are postponed. Please join us by telephone service each Sunday at 2 p.m. The number is (978) 990-5255. The conference code is 675042.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST SERVICES – Rosebud Baptist Church doors are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9 a.m. and regular worship service is first and third Sundays at 11 a.m. via teleconference at (712) 770-5346. The access code is 528853#. All are welcome.