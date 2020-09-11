A BOX OF LOVE: The potter constantly remakes us as better people

Jeremiah 18:4 – And the vessel that he made of clay was marred in the hand of the potter so he made it again another vessel, as seemed good to the potter to make it.

Just as the potter had to remake the clay because it was marred, Jesus is constantly remaking our lives. Each day we should be better than the day before. Jesus has changed us from our old, angry self into someone full of hope and joy. We are Jesus’ light in a darkened world. Each of us has an assignment from Jesus, our job is to seek Him. We must ask Him to take our hands and guide us daily. Jesus is waiting for us to call and to come to Him.

I read this the other day, “God has something for you, a key for every problem, a light for every shadow, a relief for every sorrow and plan for every tomorrow. God Bless You.”

Jesus loves and cares about us. He knows whenever something is troubling us and He wants us to tell Him how we feel. Jesus is a loving and kind God, He knows everything that we are going through and will help us if we ask Him. Jesus said the door is on the outside, we are the ones that have to open it. If you want to enter the big open door to Jesus’ heart just push it and see what is waiting for you. I have tried Jesus, and when I’m with Him there is nothing I cannot do.

2 Timothy 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and a sound mind.

We have power, love and a sound mind. We have everything that Jesus has promised us. This is a time to reflect on the things we have been doing and the things we have not done that should have been done. Are we spending time with Jesus or are we saying thank you and keep on going?

It is time to walk out on faith and use all that He has given us. To God be the glory for all He has done and given us, His people.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.