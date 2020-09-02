Deadline approaching for coronavirus assistance program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds farmers that the deadline to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is Friday, Sept. 11. This program provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.

FSA offers several options for farmers and ranchers to apply for CFAP, including a call center where employees can answer questions and help with the application.

More than 160 commodities are eligible for CFAP, including certain non-specialty crops, livestock, dairy, wool, specialty crops, eggs, aquaculture, and nursery crops and cut flowers. All eligible commodities, payment rates, and calculations can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.

Contact the Charlotte/Lunenburg office at 434-542-5121 to apply; or contact the call center at 1-877-508-8364.