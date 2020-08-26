Patricia L. Maddux, 66, passed away on August 20, 2020, in her home located in Midlothian. Patricia leaves behind her husband Stanley Reid, son Kenyarda Andrews, daughter and spouse Melanie Coles (Calvin), mother Lonell Rainey Maddux, brother and spouse Sherman Maddux (Monica), sisters and spouse Kathy Butler (Clarence) and Aldrena Payne (Raymond), grandchildren Caleb, Khadijah, Cedric, and Asia, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Walter S. Maddux, siblings Elaine, Antoinette, and Quinton.

A private memorial service to celebrate Patricia’s life will be held at a later date at Bethany Baptist Church, Kenbridge.