Mecklenburg gift card program renewed

Mecklenburg County’s CARES Act Committee approved a request by the county’s tourism coordinator, to fund a second round of the Gift Card Match Program for $100,000.

The program, first launched in May of this year, is designed to support small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a dollar-for-dollar match on gift cards purchased through the online store to any for-profit, locally-owned, non-franchise, retail, restaurant or service-based business located in Mecklenburg County.

The first round was funded by special allocations made through the towns and the county tourism department.

“We had $22,000 to use as a matching fund in that first round,” Tina Morgan, Mecklenburg County Tourism Coordinator, said. “In just under two hours, it was all gone. Not only was that an amazing display of support by consumers willing and ready to shop local but putting $44,000 into the hands of our local businesses made a real difference to those who were supported. Some were able to instantly pay rent they had fallen behind on while others were able to replenish inventory and forge ahead for a while longer. I am thrilled that we get to offer this again in an even bigger way. Once this round is complete, $200,000 will go straight to local businesses and shoppers will benefit in a big way by doubling their money.”

The online store will go live for customers to shop on Sept 8 at 6 p.m. at www.VisitMeckVa.com/ShopLocal. Click the store icon to shop. Here, customers will find gift cards to participating businesses in the amount of $20 each. For each card purchased, the program will match it for as long as the funds last. So, for $20, you receive a $40 gift card. Customers will be allowed a $100 purchase limit in order to allow the funds to stretch across more businesses and more customers.