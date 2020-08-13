Book exchange project

The Town of Kenbridge is honored to have a new addition. Vayda Parrish from Dundas along with the help of Dickie Jeter’s construction skills, and help from the town employees to position the project, have placed a mini library box at the entrance to the Kenbridge Town Park. The book exchange will house many books for people to come and take a book or leave a book. With the changes to the school year just recently coming to light, this new resource will be a place to keep minds active and some hours entertained. Residents may also bring some of your books to pass along to others. Pictured are (from left), Tony Matthews, town manager; John Tisdale, Town of Kenbridge; Dickie Jeter; Vayda Parrish, curator; and William Gaulding, Town of Kenbridge.