Alvin Thomas Tuck, 84 of Kenbridge, joined his wife Nancy in Heaven on August 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Donald H. Tuck and Edna Clark Tuck. He is survived by his daughters; Bernice T. Thompson (Walter) and Cynthia T. Immel. He was “Papa” to Frankie and Thomas Thompson, Lucy Willis, Katy Overby, Darcy Willis, Blake and Oakley Overby; brother to James A. Tuck, Marjorie T. Paynter (Fred) and Evelyn T. Harding (Morrell). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Alvin served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member and treasurer of American Legion Post 0147, member of VFW Post 9954, and a member, deacon and treasurer of Oakland Christian Church. Alvin enjoyed gardening, hunting, going to church and spending time with family and friends. Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in the Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge. Interment in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Oakland Christian Church, P.O. Box 69, Kenbridge, VA.